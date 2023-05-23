WATCH | 'I don’t know if I’ll be alive tomorrow': The Ukrainians battling to take back Bakhmut

After ten months of bloody and intense fighting, Ukrainian army brigades have retaken some land around the outskirts of Bakhmut in the country’s east. Euronews went to meet one brigade stationed on the edge of the city who are determined to carry on fighting back.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.