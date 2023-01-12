19m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | India starts demolishing buildings in a 'sinking' Himalayan town

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

India began demolishing unsafe buildings in a northern Himalayan town where hundreds of structures have developed cracks following an apparent sinking of land, a senior district official said on Thursday.

Two hotels were being "carefully dismantled" under the watch of experts and Indian authorities, the official said, a day after protesters halted the operation demanding better compensation. Residents and experts have also protested power plant construction in the area, which they partly blame for the land sinking.

An initial relief package of 150 thousand Indian rupees (about $1,845.40) would be given to the affected families who have to relocate following the demolition of their homes, top district official Himanshu Khurana told Reuters on Thursday, adding that a larger relief package was being prepared.

Experts and residents have long warned that large-scale construction in and around the town, including work for power projects by companies such as state-run NTPC, could lead to land subsidence.

A resident sits next to a cracked wall of her hous
A resident sits next to a cracked wall of her house at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Indias Uttarakhand state.

NTPC, India's largest power producer, said this week its tunnelling and other work cannot be blamed for the cracks in the town of about 17 000 people, which is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines, besides drawing trekkers in parts of the Himalayas.

More demolitions will follow in the town of Joshimath, where alarm bells started ringing in recent months as more than 700 houses and buildings developed cracks, prompting authorities to rush around 400 people to safe locations.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
india
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
47% - 1411 votes
No, his time is up
53% - 1607 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.73
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.16
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,897.96
+1.2%
Silver
23.87
+1.9%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.67
+3.1%
Top 40
72,486
+0.1%
All Share
78,628
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,592
-0.1%
Industrial 25
98,769
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,066
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo