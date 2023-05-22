WATCH | Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges the West

In central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of US weapons designed specifically for such sites. That's according to experts and new satellite imagery analysed by The Associated Press.
