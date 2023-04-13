WATCH | Japan lodges protest after North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korea fired a ballistic missile of intermediate range or longer on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, triggering a scare in northern Japan where residents were told to take cover, though there turned out to be no danger.

Japanese authorities retracted the alert for Hokkaido island when they determined that the missile would not fall nearby. Japan's defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, said the missile appeared to have been fired eastward at a high angle. He said it did not fall in Japanese territory, and that the defence ministry was analysing the launch for more details.

The missile flew about 1,000 km, South Korea's military said, calling it a "grave provocation". The apogee, or maximum altitude of the missile, has not been disclosed.



