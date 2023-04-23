WATCH | Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns for the first time since the pandemic

Dozens of bawling Japanese babies face off in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the pandemic.
1h ago
Share
1h ago
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies face off in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the pandemic.
5h ago
22 Apr
17 Apr
16 Apr
11 Apr
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
20 Apr
19 Apr
11 Apr
05 Apr