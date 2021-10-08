WATCH | Journalists in the Philippines and Russia win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Philippines journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia," Chairperson Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.

"At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," she added.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented on 10 December, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

A win for all journalists. “She is thus both a symbol & a representative of thousands of journalists around the world…A free & independent press can inform about & help to limit and stop a development that leads to armed conflict & war” @mariaressa’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination — Natashya Gutierrez (@natashya_g) October 8, 2021

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

