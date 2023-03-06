WATCH | Keyless and clueless: Thieves on the run after trying to steal a Jeep with no keys

The Houston Police Department has released footage of two robbers attempting to hijack a Jeep as the owner parked his Jeep in his garage at home.

One of the suspects demanded at gunpoint that the man turn over the keys to the car, and he told them they were in a backpack on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

As he reached in to get the backpack from the driver's door side, the second suspect opened the passenger door and took the backpack from him.

That suspect then ran off with the backpack -and car keys - while the first suspect got into vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

The car owner chased after guy with the backpack, and was soon followed by suspect number one, who had abandoned his efforts to steal the car.

The backpack thief dropped the backpack and both of them jumped into a getaway car driven by a third accomplice.

They have not yet been apprehended.



