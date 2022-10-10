21m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Kyiv, Lviv, other Ukrainian cities rocked by blasts

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro on Monday, after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted emergency services as saying there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."

Reuters witness saw a huge carter at one of the city centre's intersections and nearby cars completely wrecked, blackened and pitted with shrapnel.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.

Russia abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.

Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 970 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 10731 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,682.97
-0.7%
Silver
19.74
-1.9%
Palladium
2,175.50
-0.5%
Platinum
910.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
58,173
-1.9%
All Share
64,561
-1.7%
Resource 10
61,815
-2.3%
Industrial 25
78,017
-1.9%
Financial 15
13,943
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

5h ago

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Doctors told her parents she'd never walk but this Paarl woman has just walked...

5h ago

Doctors told her parents she'd never walk but this Paarl woman has just walked 100km to help other disabled people like her
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

1h ago

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo