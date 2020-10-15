37m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Kyrgyz president quits; prime minister, newly sprung from jail, takes over

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has finally succumbed to pressure and resigned from office.
  • His resignation comes after a week of turmoil and unrest that followed a disputed election.
  • Sadyr Japarov, who was named prime minister this week will take over the presidency.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, leaving power in the hands of a nationalist rival whose supporters freed him from jail last week.

The swift transition appears to put an end to more than a week of turmoil and unrest that followed a disputed election.

Sadyr Japarov, 51, who was named prime minister this week, told cheering supporters that he had taken on the powers of the presidency, following the resignation of Jeenbekov and of the parliament speaker, who would otherwise have been next in line.

"Today, [speaker Kanatbek] Isayev signed a resignation letter. All presidential powers have fully passed to me today," Japarov said.

Hours earlier, Jeenbekov became the third president of the small Central Asian nation since 2005 to be toppled in a popular uprising. In a statement, he said he was resigning to prevent violence, which he said would have been inevitable if protesters carried out a threat to march on his compound.

"I do not want to go down in Kyrgyzstan's history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens."

Kyrgyzstan's constitution requires a new election for president within three months. The rules appear to bar Japarov, as interim president, from standing again.

No bloodshed

Kyrgyzstan has been in turmoil since a 4 October parliamentary vote, which the opposition rejected after Jeenbekov's allies were declared the winners.

Since the election, opposition supporters have taken to the streets and seized government buildings, prompting the authorities to annul the vote.

Japarov who was serving a sentence for attempting to kidnap another politician during unrest in 2013, was sprung from prison by his supporters last week. A judge then threw out his conviction, and parliamentary factions picked him to be premier.

Jeenbekov announced last week that he planned to resign, but later said he would stay in office until a new election was held. Japarov rejected the delay and pressed him to resign immediately.

"The president couldn't hold out. He's very weak. No spirit," Dastan Bekeshev, a lawmaker who supports neither Jeenbekov nor Japarov, told Reuters. "It's not clear what happens next, nobody can tell what is going to happen."

ALSO READ | Kyrgyz president refuses to resign immediately amid talks with PM

Kyrgyzstan hosts both a Russian military base and a large Canadian-owned gold mine. Moscow, which considers the former Soviet space its sphere of influence, had said it would be responsible for ensuring stability.

Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had spoken by phone to his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbayev, and promised to assist "legitimate authorities" to stabilise the situation.

Lavrov's call could be seen as recognition of the legitimacy of Japarov, who named Kazakbayev to the post this week.

Felix Kulov, a former prime minister who met with Jeenbekov before his resignation, said on Facebook the president had said nothing about planning to quit.

"One thing is clear: some forces - I am sure sooner or later we will find out which ones - decided to seize power by force and made the president choose between resignation or an all-out war," Kulov said.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Kyrgyzstan protesters take over, torch government headquarters - media
24 dead in Kyrgyz landslide
St Petersburg bomber also set second bomb
Read more on:
sooronbai jeenbekovkyrgyzstan
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 2075 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 2376 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

8h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.82)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(-0.17)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.59)
Gold
1903.55
(+0.34)
Silver
24.11
(-0.07)
Platinum
864.00
(+1.23)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2360.00
(+1.13)
All Share
54843.96
(-0.99)
Top 40
50503.89
(-1.05)
Financial 15
9822.25
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
74473.42
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54040.61
(-1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo