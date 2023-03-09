WATCH | Launch scrubbed for world's first 3D-printed rocket from Florida's Space Coast

Space fans will have to wait to see the launch of the world's first 3D-printed rocket from Florida's Space Coast.
Relativity Space geared up to launch the one-of-a-kind rocket known as Terran 1 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday afternoon, but officials ultimately decided to scrub it, despite the weather being 90% favourable for lift-off, Fox 35 reported.
