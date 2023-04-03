WATCH | Lolita the orca may be returning to the ocean after 52 years in captivity





Ageing orca Lolita is set to be returned to the Pacific Ocean after more than 50 years of captivity - and to potentially reunite with her mother.



Lolita - also known as Tokitae - was around four years old when she was captured in the summer of 1970 during a period of deadly orca roundups, and has since been based at the Miami Seaquarium, Sky News reported.

Lolita was captured in 1970 in Puget Sound - an inlet of the Pacific Ocean located in the northwestern US state of Washington - and was bought by a Miami Seaquarium veterinarian.



