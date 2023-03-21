1h ago

Share

WATCH | London's Met police institutionally racist and sexist, major review finds

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • An independent review revealed that London's Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic and unable to police itself.
  • The review was commissioned by Cressida Dick after a serving officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
  • It said the biggest barrier to fixing the force was the Met's culture of defensiveness and denial about the scale of its problems.

London's Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic and unable to police itself, an independent review said on Tuesday, mounting pressure on the Met's new chief to reform Britain's biggest police force.

The review was commissioned by the then-head of the Met, Cressida Dick, in 2021 after a serving officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard in a case that shocked the country and - along with subsequent instances of crimes against women - turned a focus onto the force's broader work culture.

"There is institutional racism, sexism and homophobia, inside the organisation in terms of how officers and staff are treated, and outside the organisation in terms of how communities are policed," the report said, adding that the force was "failing women and children".

The independent review, which was led by Louise Casey, who sits in Britain's upper house of parliament, found "severe" failings across the Met that it said will need "radical reform."

It comes over two decades after a 1999 inquiry into the murder of Black teenager Stephen Lawrence identified institutional racism within the force over its response to the killing.

Finding that policing by consent was broken in the capital, the review said the biggest barrier to fixing the force was the Met's culture of defensiveness and denial about the scale of its problems.

"Whichever way you look at it, whichever label or description, the evidence is absolutely clear that as an institution, are they prejudiced and discriminatory? Yes, they are," Casey told reporters ahead of the report's release.

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior police officer, told reporters: "We've let Londoners down and we've let our own frontline down and this report paints that vividly ... I'm deeply sorry."

"It (the report) generates a whole series of emotions: anger, frustration, embarrassment... But most of all, it generates resolve," he added.

He said the force's professional standards department had been "stepped up," and that with their help "we are sacking officers at a faster rate."

Still, he said the job was not done yet.

"I can't say I have reduced the risk of a bad officer to zero yet, but every day we're rooting people out and we're making progress," he said, when asked if there were still officers accused of crimes such as murder, rape and domestic abuse serving in the force.

The 360-page report said the force needed strong leadership, a women's protection service, and a new children's strategy, among other recommendations for reform.

Casey's interim report said last October that it found the force took 400 days on average to resolve misconduct allegations against its officers.

"I just think it (Everard's case) is so dreadful and has to be a moment that change came - (but) change didn't come. So now this report has to carry that and has to take responsibility for getting the change needed," Casey said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukpolice
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 1293 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 438 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1882 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.59
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.78
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.98
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
985.46
+0.1%
Palladium
1,415.30
-0.1%
Gold
1,966.67
-0.6%
Silver
22.44
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.79
+1.1%
Top 40
68,799
0.0%
All Share
74,271
0.0%
Resource 10
65,660
0.0%
Industrial 25
99,818
0.0%
Financial 15
15,066
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo