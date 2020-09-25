18m ago

WATCH | Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest

At least 24 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during the second night of protests over a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to the death of Breonna Taylor.

