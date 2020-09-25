WATCH | Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest

At least 24 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during the second night of protests over a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to the death of Breonna Taylor.
- Suspect arrested for murder of top cop Charl Kinnear
- SANDF cadres' assembly to discuss state of ANC is a 'recipe for a coup' - former MK members
- FRIDAY BRIEFING | Conspiracies, illness and excuses: How Jacob Zuma tried to dodge the Zondo commission
- 'You have 24 hours': Masuku threatens Bloom over claims of 'runaway costs' of Nasrec hospital
- WATCH | Prison guard allegedly caught with contraband strapped to his body in Kimberley prison
- Karyn Maughan | Jacob Zuma's hide and seek with the Zondo commission
- Evangelist Peter Hammond backs KwaSizabantu Mission, says claims are part of a 'smear campaign'
- Sassa loses R282 million to fraud over the past 5 years
- Khaya Sithole | From dubious, to discredited, to deleted: The evolution of a rogue report
- EXPLAINER | What you need to know about plan for colonial/apartheid statue 'theme parks'
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes I have
13% - 649 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 3695 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 484 votes
Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.13
(-1.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.77
(-0.85)
ZAR/EUR
19.95
(-1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.05
(-1.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.31)
Gold
1857.25
(-0.51)
Silver
22.83
(-1.50)
Platinum
840.00
(-0.77)
Brent Crude
42.26
(+0.47)
Palladium
2192.90
(-0.70)
All Share
53119.03
(-2.08)
Top 40
49079.49
(-2.09)
Financial 15
9379.02
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72142.77
(-2.81)
Resource 10
52897.51
(-1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...
07 Sep
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
11 Nov 2019
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...
02 Sep
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
01 Sep 2020