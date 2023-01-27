1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Man crushed to death by 'telescopic' urinal in London

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


A man was crushed to death by a "telescopic" urinal in central London on Friday, despite the efforts of ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters.

Police said they were called at around 13:10 GMT to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, in the heart of London's West End, the city's theatre district.

The man is believed to have been working on a "telescopic urinal" when he became trapped, police said.

"We're sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene," Metropolitan Police tweeted.

Telescopic urinals are pop-up facilities that remain underground during the day, but rise to street level at night to cater for those out in the city.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters had been called to a person trapped below street level underneath a hydraulic urinal.

"Firefighters worked with partner agencies and used a winch to free him. He was left in the care of London Ambulance Service and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the scene.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 546 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 3026 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.20
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.32
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.70
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,012.49
+0.8%
Palladium
1,623.55
-2.6%
Gold
1,931.66
+0.1%
Silver
23.59
-1.3%
Brent Crude
87.47
+1.5%
Top 40
74,766
+0.4%
All Share
80,791
+0.4%
Resource 10
77,871
-0.4%
Industrial 25
103,872
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,281
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hair-banna! Enterprising Cape Town woman conjures up haircare products at...

8h ago

WATCH | Hair-banna! Enterprising Cape Town woman conjures up haircare products at home
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

25 Jan

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo