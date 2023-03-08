WATCH | Massive moose charges man on snowmobile

A harrowing scene was captured on camera in Eastern Idaho, when a moose charged at a man on a snowmobile.
The man who recorded the video said had his brother not jumped off the snowmobile when he did, he would have been crushed between the moose and handlebars of the vehicle, Foxweather reported.
According to TMZ, the man and the moose were both unharmed.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.