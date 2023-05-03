WATCH | Massive snake causes power outage at traffic lights in US county

Stormers v Bulls: URC champions set for Fourie boost on derby day as end of Kitshoff era looms

Court battle looms as Cosatu public sector unions trade blows again

Melanie Verwoerd | Will independents really make a difference?

The Guptas win – for now – on the 'unacceptably cheap' R20m sale of a seized Cape Town mansion

'Are those our councillors walking out?' ANC rebels turn on Lesufi's EFF deal

Parliament fines 'Gupta Minister' Zwane 5 days' pay, bars him from debate for full term

BREAKING NEWS LIVE | Joburg to remain without a mayor until Friday - at least

Bester advocate withdraws because of 'funding' after being asked about his own criminal trials

