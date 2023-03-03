WATCH | Meet the woman married to the colour pink





From her candy-pink fashion choices to her tickled-pink personality, Kitten Kay Sera is officially the pinkiest person in the world.



Originally from Houston, Texas, Kitten says she initially fell in love with the colour on her 20th birthday after wearing an all-pink outfit that gave her a spiritual awakening because of how it made her feel.

Now, almost 40 years later, Kitten is still devoted to the colour, and even married it in 2022.

Her Hollywood home, which she has named The Pink Palace, boasts everything pink, including her cleaning supplies. Her dog Miss Kisses, is even dyed a soft blush colour – using vet-approved beetroot juice dyes.

Kitten explains: "Pink is everything to me. Pink is compassion - it's powerful, it's punk, it's glamourous, it's flirty, it's girly, it's everything."

Kitten has since featured on over 150 media presentations, from Netflix shows to appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2021. She also appeared as the beauty model in the worldwide makeup campaign for Joah Beauty in 2022.

Kitten continued, "I may not be everyone's cup of tea, but as long as I'm happy and shining bright, that's all that matters."



