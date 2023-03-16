WATCH | Murderer who returned to crime scene to talk to police jailed

A man, who returned to the scene after murdering a father of two has been sentenced to life in prison.

Marek Hecko, 26 of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford was found guilty of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court on 13 March and was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 26 years, on the 14th, according to Essex Police

The murder investigation was launched by Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate on 25 July last year, after 44-year-old Adrian Ellingford was seriously assaulted at an address in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford.

"Whilst our officers were on scene guard at the address, a heavily intoxicated Marek Hecko approached carrying a bottle of brandy. He started to tell officers that he knew what had happened and that he could help.

"After becoming confrontational, he was arrested and whilst in custody, he was identified as the main suspect," Essex Police said in a statement.

The police department released the bodycam footage of the conversation with Hecko on their YouTube channel.



