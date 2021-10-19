1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hundreds of political prisoners in Myanmar have been released.
  • The military junta came under pressure from ASEAN.
  • More than 1 100 have been killed since the coup on 1 February.

Myanmar's military government has freed hundreds of political prisoners from the notorious Insein prison, including Aung San Suu Kyi's party spokesperson and a famous comedian Zarganar, local media reported.

Minutes after military ruler Min Aung Hlaing's speech on Monday, state television announced more than 5 600 people arrested or wanted over their roles in anti-coup protests would be freed in an amnesty on humanitarian grounds.

READ | Myanmar opposition welcomes ASEAN's junta snub, wants summit invite

The release was described by some activists as a ploy by the ruling military to try to rebuild its international reputation after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) took the rare step of excluding the junta chief from its summit.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews on Twitter welcomed the release but said it was "outrageous" that they were detained in the first place.

"The junta is releasing political prisoners in Myanmar not because of a change of heart, but because of pressure," he said.

The junta has released prisoners several times since the February coup.

Detainees released from Insein Prison celebrate wi
Detainees released from Insein Prison celebrate with the crowd from a bus in Yangon.
People wait for detainees to be released from Inse
People wait for detainees to be released from Insein Prison in Yangon.

Snub

ASEAN decided to invite a non-political representative to its 26 - 28 October summit, in an unprecedented snub to the military leaders behind the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Monywa Aung Shin, a spokesperson for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party, told local media Democratic Voice of Burma late on Monday on his way home from prison:

They came to me today and said they will take me home, that's all.

Monywa Aung Shin was arrested on 1 February and had spent eight months in prison.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed detainees reunited with weeping family members.

Other images showed a succession of buses leaving the rear entrance of the jail, with passengers leaning from windows and waving at crowds gathered outside.

Myanmar's prison department spokesperson and junta representative were not immediately available for comment.

More political prisoners including parliamentarians and journalists were freed on Monday in other towns including Mandalay, Lashio, Meiktila and Myeik.

However, 11 out of 38 people released from Meiktila prison in central Myanmar were arrested again according to local media Democratic Voice of Burma.

Reuters could not independently verify this information.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform.

Security forces have killed more than 1 100 people according to activists and the United Nations and arrested over 9 000 people including Suu Kyi, according to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which documents killings and arrests.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aseanmyanmar
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2384 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2826 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 2301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.57
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.08
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,782.39
+1.0%
Silver
23.71
+2.3%
Palladium
2,099.50
+3.8%
Platinum
1,056.88
+1.8%
Brent Crude
84.33
-0.6%
Top 40
60,320
+0.4%
All Share
66,912
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,002
+0.9%
Industrial 25
84,631
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,990
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo