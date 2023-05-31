WATCH | Nato is sending more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

Nato will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs there left 30 international soldiers wounded, the alliance announced on Tuesday.
