1h ago

Share

WATCH | New York mayor names city's first Hispanic police commissioner

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Acting police chief Edward Caban became New York's first Hispanic police commissioner following his appointment on Monday by Mayor Eric Adams. 
  • Caban stepped in following last month's surprise resignation of Keechant Sewell.
  • Sewell, the first woman to lead the department, resigned after 18 months in the job.

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed acting police chief Edward Caban as the city's first Hispanic police commissioner in its 178-year history, overseeing the largest police department in the US.

Adams, a former New York City police captain, introduced Caban, 55, during a news conference and said Caban has been instrumental to the department's efforts to decrease crime following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Commissioner Caban is truly one of New York's finest, a leader who understands the importance of both safety and justice," Adams said, noting that major crimes are down across the city this summer.

The amount of crime is down in New York City over the last three months, including a 17% decrease in shootings and a 3% drop homicides in June compared to same month in 2022, department data showed.

Edward Caban
New York Mayor Eric Adams appointed acting police chief Edward Caban as the city's first Hispanic police commissioner on Monday.

Caban stepped in following last month's surprise resignation of Keechant Sewell, the first woman to lead the department, after 18 months in the job. She gave no reason for stepping down.

Caban began his police career in 1991 as a patrol officer in the South Bronx and hails from a family of police officers, including his father, a former New York City Transit detective, and three brothers who joined the city's police department.

In 1994, he was promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant in 1999.

His career began as a "young Puerto Rican kid from Parkchester, standing on a foot post in the South Bronx, just like thousands who came before me and thousands who came after me," he said, flanked by his father. "In those days, the top bosses in this department didn't really look like me."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eric adamsusnew yorkpolice
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 4287 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.03
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.60
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.28
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
978.07
+1.3%
Palladium
1,287.44
+1.8%
Gold
1,956.42
+0.0%
Silver
24.86
-0.4%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
71,989
-0.7%
All Share
77,254
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,801
-1.9%
Industrial 25
106,210
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,706
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo