WATCH | New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern gets 'pretty pain-free' Covid-19 vaccine shot

WELLINGTON – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, as the country steps up efforts to inoculate its population.

The Pacific island nation shut its borders and used tough lockdown measures to become one of the few countries to have virtually eliminated Covid-19 in the community, but the government is facing criticism for a slow rollout of vaccines.

"I'm smiling under the mask," Ardern said as she sat down to receive the shot at a vaccination centre in Auckland, as the media watched on.

After receiving the vaccine shot, she said:

For me, I never wanted to be amongst the first, for me we needed to get those frontline workers, but I also need to be a role model, and this demonstrates that it's safe, that it's effective and that it's really important that everyone is vaccinated when they have their opportunity.

"It's really true when they say it's actually pretty pain-free."

About 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have so far been administered in New Zealand, a nation of 5 million people. The country's medical authorities are yet to approve the use of any other vaccine, including AstraZeneca.



