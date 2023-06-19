WATCH | North Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure', vows second attempt

North Korea has said its botched military satellite launch last month was the "gravest failure" at the ruling party's latest key meeting, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Officials vowed to push for a second attempt to launch.

The enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyse the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future.

Those in charge of the satellite launch were "heavily criticised," the report said.

The North Korean rocket plunged into the sea "after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," Pyongyang said after the launch failure in an unusually candid admission of a technical problem.

North Korea also vowed it will continue to develop its nuclear capability.



