WATCH | Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

Thomas Lane, 37, had his bail set at $750 000.

Sheriff's office records show he was released from the Hennepin County jail on Wednesday.

His next appearance will be later this month, local media reported.

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd was released on bail on Wednesday.

The death of Floyd, 46, in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice.

Thomas Lane, 37, had been held on $750 000 bail and was freed from Hennepin County jail, sheriff's office records showed.

He was one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death on 25 May.

Lane's next hearing is scheduled for 29 June, and his attorney is planning to file a motion to dismiss the charges, local media reported.

Derek Chauvin, was recorded pressing his knee to Floyd's neck as he gasped "I can't breathe".

Floyd later died as a result of that heavy-handedness by Chauvin.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd meanwhile, was laid to rest in his hometown Houston on Tuesday.





