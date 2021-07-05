1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | One dead, 33 injured from Bangkok factory explosion

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The explosion happened at a plastics factory near the Bangkok international airport.
  • One firefighter has been killed and 33 people have been left wounded.
  • More than 1 800 people have been evacuated.

An explosion near Bangkok's international airport Monday left a plastics factory in flames, killing at least one firefighter and wounding 33 people as rescue workers struggled to extinguish the blaze hours later.

Heavy plumes of black smoke could be seen rising to the sky from the city's downtown 35 kilometres away, and by early evening the dark clouds had shrouded the Thai capital.

The blast occurred around 03:00 at Taiwan-owned Ming Dih Chemical Co., located on the outskirts of Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

By nightfall, more than 1 800 people had been evacuated, according to officials. At makeshift shelters, including a nearby school about nine kilometres away, elderly people in wheelchairs and families carrying masked babies waited to return home.

But by 20:00, more than 17 hours after the explosion, the fire was still raging, with rolling balls of flames unquelled by the continuous spray of water cannon from fire trucks.

Helicopters had also dumped flame suppression foam onto the factory site, to no avail.

"We are now able to limit the fire area," said Wanchai Kongkasem, the governor of Samut Prakan province.

He said:

Though it is getting dark, we will continue to work as we want to finish putting it out as soon as possible. We are confident we can make it.

Rescue workers drove around surrounding neighbourhoods in emergency vans, telling people via loudspeakers to leave for their safety.

Some, fearful of another explosion, had already packed their belongings in backpacks and waited outside their homes to be picked up by organised vans.

The public has been ordered to stay at least 500 metres away from the blast site, said Lieutenant General Ampon Buarubporn.

Though he added that "we do not know if there is anything left to explode".

In a statement posted on his Facebook, Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha praised the rescue workers, volunteers and officials toiling to put out the fire.

"I would like to send my condolences to the family of the dead and honour the volunteers and officials who take all risks in preventing danger to others in this accident," he said.

- Air quality -

According to officials, Ming Dih Chemical Co. produces expanded polystyrene - colloquially known as styrofoam - and has been in operation since 1985 in Bang Pli district.

Besides being the site of Suvarnabhumi Airport, the five-kilometre radius around the factory is also home to about 300 factories and residential neighbourhoods housing 240 communities.

Throughout the day, the changing direction of the wind shifted jet-black fumes across Bangkok, sending dark plumes of smoke twisting between its skyscrapers.

ALSO READ | Two monks shot dead as violence flares in Thailand's deep south

"We have sent air quality vehicles to check the air around the area and will work together with the pollution control department," said Industrial Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

Multiple fire trucks, water trucks and two helicopters were deployed to quell the blaze, which left a wreckage of debris and gnarled metal beams.

"Two flights carried 6 000 tons of firefighting foam to put out the fire," said deputy interior minister Niphon Boonyamanee.

"We are supporting the operation with our full capacity so the situation will be in control as soon as possible."

Traffic around the area was thrown into chaos as authorities closed a main road running parallel to the airport, while strong fumes of burning plastic permeated the area.

Thitipong Choke-umnuay, whose workplace is about 10 kilometres away from the factory and escaped the impact, said his family members living closer were not so lucky.

His aunt had evacuated to his office after the impact of the explosion caused severe damage to her home.

"Today she will move to my house in Lat Phrao (in central Bangkok) because she can't live at her house," the customs clearance agent told AFP.

"It's a chemical explosion so there are strong smells."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thailand
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you make of the Springboks' Test return against Georgia on Friday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I liked what I saw... we're on track for the Lions!
8% - 168 votes
If we play like that against the Lions, we won't stand a chance.
26% - 531 votes
The Boks were rusty, but that was to be expected. We'll improve for the Lions!
65% - 1305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.75
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.92
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.99
+0.3%
Silver
26.47
-0.0%
Palladium
2,818.64
+1.1%
Platinum
1,104.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
60,082
-0.4%
All Share
66,167
-0.2%
Resource 10
65,292
+1.7%
Industrial 25
85,032
-2.1%
Financial 15
13,068
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo