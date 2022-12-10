1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | One dead, dozen missing after residential blast in Jersey

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A gas leak is suspected as the cause of the blast which flattened a three-storey apartment block in Jersey.
  • The explosion happen around 04:00 on Saturday.
  • One person was killed and around a dozen" people are missing.

One person was killed and several others were missing after a "devastating" explosion Saturday flattened a three-storey apartment block in Jersey, authorities said.

A gas leak was suspected as the cause of the blast around 04:00 in the Channel island's port capital, St Helier.

Security camera footage showed a fireball engulfing the bayside building followed by thick smoke, and nearby residents' windows shook.

"My bedroom was shaken from the explosion with the windows rattling, which was all very unnerving," said Daniel Hunt, a 19-year-old data administrator who lives across the bay.

Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, said it was working with the fire service to understand what happened.

The fire was put out but emergency services were conducting "significant work" at the scene, and the rescue operation could take days, police said.

Fire crews mobilised after residents reported smelling gas, Jersey police chief Robin Smith told reporters.

"We have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed - described from a demolition point of view as a pancake that has dropped almost straight down," he said.

"There is also damage to a nearby building as well, another block of flats that the fire service needs to make safe. It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say."

Smith said "around a dozen" people were missing, "but you will appreciate also that number could fluctuate".

"Specialist resources" have been mobilised to find anyone trapped in the rubble, according to the police, helped by an urban search-and-rescue team from southern England.

One person had died and two others were taken to hospital, Smith said, describing them as "walking wounded".

Jersey's chief minister Kristina Moore expressed condolences and said residents displaced by the blast were being found somewhere to stay.

"This is going to take some days and we will keep everyone updated and fully informed, and we will do our very best to ensure everybody is properly looked after," she said.

The incident caps a tragic week for Jersey, a British Crown dependency not part of the United Kingdom, whose economy relies on banking, tourism and fishing.

The coastguard Friday abandoned a search for three Jersey fishermen missing for nearly 36 hours after their boat hit a freight ship and sank.

Skipper Michael Michieli and two crew members went missing early Thursday when their 18-metre wooden vessel collided with the Commodore Goodwill off Jersey.

Fellow fisherman William Jackson said his friend Michieli was "probably one of the most prominent fishermen on the island and in the community".

"I was just shocked, absolutely shocked," he told BBC Jersey.

The Commodore Goodwill is owned by Condor Ferries, whose Jersey offices lie near the destroyed apartment block.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jersey
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
3% - 218 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 2093 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 1914 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 2015 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.35
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.28
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.30
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,797.30
0.0%
Silver
23.48
0.0%
Palladium
1,956.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,028.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,351
+0.1%
All Share
74,548
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,315
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,605
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,401
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

12h ago

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo