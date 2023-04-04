1h ago

Share

WATCH | One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

At least one person died and 30 were injured early Tuesday when a high-speed passenger train slammed into heavy construction equipment and derailed near The Hague, Dutch emergency services said.

The accident took place around 03:30 close to the village of Voorschoten, about 8 km north of The Hague. 

The double decker train was travelling between Amsterdam and The Hague and was carrying some 60 people. 

"One person has died and at least 30 people have been injured. The seriously injured are being taken to hospital, while 11 are at homes of nearby residents," Hollands Midden emergency services said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netherlandsaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
18% - 1458 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
50% - 3972 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
32% - 2504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.82
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.22
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.45
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
988.75
+0.2%
Palladium
1,457.34
-0.4%
Gold
1,980.48
-0.2%
Silver
24.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.93
+5.9%
Top 40
70,958
0.0%
All Share
76,679
+0.1%
Resource 10
67,272
+0.5%
Industrial 25
103,208
-0.0%
Financial 15
15,606
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

4h ago

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar

4h ago

'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar
PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get...

03 Apr

PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get youth off the streets
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo