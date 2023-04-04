WATCH | One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident

At least one person died and 30 were injured early Tuesday when a high-speed passenger train slammed into heavy construction equipment and derailed near The Hague, Dutch emergency services said.

The accident took place around 03:30 close to the village of Voorschoten, about 8 km north of The Hague.

The double decker train was travelling between Amsterdam and The Hague and was carrying some 60 people.

"One person has died and at least 30 people have been injured. The seriously injured are being taken to hospital, while 11 are at homes of nearby residents," Hollands Midden emergency services said.



