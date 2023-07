Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

"The blaze is still raging on board," the coastguard said, adding that the ship was listing.

All scenarios are being considered to contain the situation including sinking the ship, the coastguard added.

Several other people were hurt when the fire broke out, which had forced several crew members to jump overboard.