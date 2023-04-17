WATCH | Over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war return home in Easter exchange with Russia

2h ago

Over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war return home in Easter exchange with Russia

More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released and have returned home, a senior presidential official said on Sunday, as part of a “great Easter exchange”. 

Forces from the two countries have held regular prisoner exchanges since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

This video grab taken from footage provided by Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on April 16, 2023, shows freed Ukrainian prisoners during their exchange in an unknown location in Ukraine.


