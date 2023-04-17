WATCH | Over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war return home in Easter exchange with Russia

More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released and have returned home, a senior presidential official said on Sunday, as part of a “great Easter exchange”.
Forces from the two countries have held regular prisoner exchanges since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
This video grab taken from footage provided by Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on April 16, 2023, shows freed Ukrainian prisoners during their exchange in an unknown location in Ukraine.
Handout/Coordination Headquarters for the Treatmen
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.