1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Palestinian shot dead by Israelis in West Bank after alleged attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Palestinian woman has been shot dead in the West Bank area for allegedly being ramming multiple soldiers.
  • The Israeli army says that she attempted to ram soldiers with her car, then got with a knife and ready to attack.
  • According to reports, her family slammed these allegations of her launching the attack on the military.

A Palestinian woman was shot dead in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the Israeli army saying she had tried to ram soldiers with a car.

The Israeli army said "an assailant arrived in her car and attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers" near Hizma, south of Ramallah, before she "exited her vehicle with a knife drawn."

"The soldiers responded with fire towards the assailant and neutralised her," it said.

The Palestinian health ministry said the woman died of her wounds.

"The Palestinian civil liaison informed the health ministry of the death of a woman shot by (Israeli forces) in Hizma," it said in a statement, citing the organisation that coordinates with Israel on military and civilian issues concerning the occupied West Bank.

ALSO READ | Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza in response to 'incendiary balloons'

Official Palestinian news website Wafa identified the woman as Mai Afana, 29, from the town of Abu Dis, which is east of Jerusalem.

Her family rejected claims she had launched an attack.

Her uncle Hani Afana told AFP:

According to the information we have, Mai took this road by mistake, and did not attempt to carry out an attack as claimed by the occupation (Israeli forces). Mai had recently graduated from a Jordanian university, had a four-year-old daughter, and had no problems.

The incident came amid fresh tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel carried out air strikes early Wednesday targeting what it described as Hamas military compounds in the Gaza Strip after people in the Palestinian territory launched incendiary balloons at southern Israel.

The balloons, which Israel said caused over 20 fires, were sent in the wake of a march by ultranationalist Israelis in Jerusalem's flashpoint Old City on Tuesday.

It was the first flare-up in violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since a 21 May ceasefire ended 11 days of heavy fighting between the two sides.

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip between 10 May to 21 killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, the Gaza authorities said.

In Israel, 13 people were killed in the fighting, including a soldier, by rockets and missiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisrael
Lottery
R213k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 710 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 315 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
14.02
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
19.61
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,809.90
-2.6%
Silver
27.07
-2.2%
Palladium
2,806.97
+1.7%
Platinum
1,121.54
-2.9%
Brent Crude
73.99
+1.6%
Top 40
61,062
0.0%
All Share
67,311
0.0%
Resource 10
64,119
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,248
0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo