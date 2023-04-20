WATCH | People climb out of windows and perch on air conditioners to escape Beijing hospital fire.

Chinese authorities said on Wednesday they had detained a dozen people over a hospital fire in Beijing that left at least 29 dead and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape, AFP reported.
The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the Changfeng Hospital in China's capital, killed mostly patients, and left scores of other people injured.
