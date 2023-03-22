WATCH | Piles of rotting rubbish in Paris after a 16-day strike by bin workers





Bin lorries were on the move in Paris on Tuesday, the sixteenth day of a strike by the city's refuse collectors that has left the French capital piled high with rotting rubbish.

City Hall Police Chief Laurent Nunez ordered garages to be unblocked and 674 sanitation personnel and 206 lorries back to work to provide a minimal service, police tweeted Tuesday.

Mamadoo Gakou, a Paris city sanitation worker, said: "It's overflowing everywhere. We are going to try to do as much as we can because the streets are full (with rubbish)."

Workers in numerous sectors, from transportation to energy, have been holding intermittent strikes since January over President Emmanuel Macron's divisive bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

But it is the garbage in the French capital that has made garbage collectors, long taken for granted, visible — and their anger obvious.



