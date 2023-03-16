WATCH | Plane with newborn on board lands safely with onboard parachute after engine fails

Six people, including a child and a newborn baby, survived in Brazil thanks to the aircraft's emergency parachute system.when the small plane's engine failed.
Eye witnesses captured video of the single-engine Cirrus SR 22 coasting down to the ground on 11 March in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, the New York Post reported.
