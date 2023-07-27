46m ago

Share

WATCH | Pod of almost 100 whales dies in Australia beaching

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A pod of nearly 100 whales have died after being stranded on a Western Australian beach. 
  • Around 350 people were part of efforts to save the troubled creatures. 
  • 51 whales died of natural causes while the rest were euthanised. 

Nearly 100 pilot whales have died after beaching in Western Australia, wildlife officials said Thursday, following desperate rescue attempts.

The pod of 97 long-finned pilot whales gathered in shallow water off Cheynes Beach, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Perth, on Tuesday, with scores stranding themselves on the sand.

By the next morning, 51 of the cetaceans had died.

Some 250 volunteers joined 100 wildlife experts in a vain struggle to save the rest of the pod throughout the day Wednesday.

Dozens of people in wetsuits stayed in the water, a few on kayaks or surfboards, trying to coax the tightly packed group of remaining pilot whales into deeper waters, and then out to sea.

a spokesperson for the Parks and Wildlife Service told AFP: 

Volunteers and everyone attempted to get them back out into the deeper water, and then they re-beached themselves.

"From that point, the vets assessed them and it was determined on welfare grounds that they needed to be euthanised."

Incident controller Peter Hartley thanked rescuers for their "enormous efforts" to save the whales in cold waters.

WATCH | 51 whales dead after beaching in Western Australia

"Probably one of the hardest decisions in my 34 years in wildlife management - really, really difficult," he told journalists Thursday.

But the decision to euthanise the pilot whales was "considered", Hartley said.

"We know that whale strandings are a natural phenomenon but we gave it a good go, spending the whole day in the water with those animals to give them the best opportunity," he added.

READ | Experiment halted in Norway after whale drowns

"Very hard to see. But this is nature, and it is a natural phenomenon that we do understand very little about."

Scientists do not fully understand why mass strandings occur, but pilot whales - which can grow to more than six metres (20 feet) long - are highly sociable, so they may follow pod-mates who stray into danger.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parks and wildlife serviceaustraliawhalesanimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 8722 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.54
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.77
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.51
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
968.50
+0.2%
Palladium
1,254.68
0.0%
Gold
1,980.93
+0.4%
Silver
25.09
+0.7%
Brent Crude
82.92
-0.9%
Top 40
72,741
+0.7%
All Share
78,055
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,146
+1.0%
Industrial 25
106,080
+0.8%
Financial 15
17,022
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo