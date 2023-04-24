WATCH | Police use drill to free superglued activist in Berlin

Police used drills and a crowbar to free a climate activist in Berlin after he superglued himself to the road during a nationwide protest on Monday.
Officers worked over an hour to release the activist, who had used a special superglue that could not be dissolved by using olive or sunflower oil.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.