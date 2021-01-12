WATCH | Police warn coronavirus rule-breakers they are 'increasingly likely' to be fined

Britain's most senior police officer has warned coronavirus rule-breakers they are "increasingly likely" to face fines as forces move "more quickly" to enforce lockdown restrictions.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said it is "preposterous" that anyone could be unaware of the need to follow the stringent measures designed to curb Covid-19 cases.

Writing in The Times, she said: "It is preposterous to me that anyone could be unaware of our duty to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus.



"We have been clear that those who breach Covid-19 legislation are increasingly likely to face fines."