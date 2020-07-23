1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Portland mayor teargassed at protest against federal crackdown

  • Portland mayor Ted Wheeler was teargassed as he met with demonstrators.
  • He labelled the incident as "urban warfare".
  • The protests in the city are to denounce police brutality against black Americans.

The mayor of Portland was teargassed on Wednesday night as he met with demonstrators protesting against police brutality and the deployment of federal troops into US cities ordered by President Donald Trump.

PICS | Federal crackdown in Portland re-energises protesters

AFP footage showed Democratic mayor Ted Wheeler wearing goggles and a facemask and being led away from a crowd as clouds of gas and fireworks exploded nearby.

"I'm not going to lie - it stings; it's hard to breathe," Wheeler told The New York Times. "And I can tell you with 100% honesty, I saw nothing which provoked this response."

"This is an egregious overreaction on the part of the federal officers," Wheeler told the Times. "This is flat-out urban warfare."

Thousands of protestors took to the streets on Wednesday night, according to NBC affiliate KGW8, in the latest round of protests that were initially sparked by the killing in May of African-American George Floyd.

Unpopular

The city's police department said protestors had thrown flares and incendiary devices into the federal courthouse, causing small fires in the compound.

It later declared a state of riot in the area outside the Justice Centre and ordered protesters to disperse immediately.

Wheeler is unpopular with many protesters in Portland because city police themselves had in the past used teargas to put down demonstrations, until a judge limited use of the tactic.

As he walked through the crowd on Wednesday night, people called for his resignation and chanted "Tear gas Teddy", the Times said.

"A lot of these people hate my guts," Wheeler told the paper.

Earlier protests in Portland - and much of the United States - to denounce racism and police brutality following the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, began losing steam at the start of July.

But then reports emerged of camouflaged federal officers snatching Portland protestors and taking them away in unmarked vehicles.

Now the demonstrations have ramped up, with thousands showing up daily to face off against police well into the night.

Wheeler has previously called for the withdrawal of federal officers from the north-western US city, accusing them of dangerously escalating the situation with abusive and unconstitutional tactics against protestors.

Related Links
PICS | Federal crackdown in Portland re-energises protesters
US: Growing criticism for Trump's 'abuse of power' in Portland
Joe Biden labels Donald Trump first racist US president
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4424 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2808 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
19.15
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.44)
Gold
1877.61
(+0.44)
Silver
22.61
(-0.90)
Platinum
915.00
(-0.60)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2130.50
(-0.70)
All Share
56178.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51784.54
(+0.72)
Financial 15
10446.02
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
75550.40
(+0.66)
Resource 10
55132.67
(+1.81)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo