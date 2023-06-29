WATCH | 'Presumed' human remains recovered in wreckage of Titanic submersible

"Presumed" human remains were recovered from within the shattered hulk of a submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The submersible debris, which imploded with five onboard, was transported to St John's, Canada, on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Captain Jason Neubauer said that investigations were ongoing to determine the factors that led to the "catastrophic loss".

Investigators will analyse the debris, including "presumed human remains", reported CNN.

They will also collect evidence and conduct witness interviews as well as hold a public hearing for further witness testimony.

Titan passengers included OceanGate head Stockton Rush, 61, British explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman Dawood, 19; and French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77.



