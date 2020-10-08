WATCH | Pretty fly for a Trump guy: Housefly on Mike Pence's head photobombs VP debate

Viewers of the debate between Mike Pence and Democratic rival Kamala Harris were amused by a housefly that sat perched on the vice president's head.

The insect sat there for several minutes during the matchup, distracting viewers who perhaps may have been looking for a break.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden later posted a picture of himself with a fly swatter on Twitter.

"The fly won the debate," Jeanne Duncan, an Oregon writer, posted on Twitter.

The fly hung on as the Republican former congressman and former Indiana governor shook his head and parried with Harris, appearing secure in the knowledge that the candidate was not in a position to shoo it away. Pence’s left eye was noticeably bloodshot.

A short time later, it was gone, but its legend was only growing.

On Twitter, an account named @MikePenceFly swiftly gained thousands of followers.

Harris’ running mate, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, posted a picture of himself with a fly swatter on Twitter, asking supporters to "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly".

His campaign set up a website, flywillvote.com, to register voters. Within the hour, it was selling a "Truth over Flies" fly swatter for $10.

Pence’s staff chose not to capitalise on the uninvited guest. In a post-debate call, senior adviser Jason Miller had a different animal in mind. "We had a deer in the headlights look from Senator Harris tonight," he said.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020





The fly needs to quarantined. https://t.co/0HzCtVVQy3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 8, 2020





The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020





