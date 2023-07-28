WATCH | Quick-thinking helicopter pilot rescues hikers hemmed in by wildfire

A group of hikers in Canada were rescued by a quick-thinking helicopter pilot after being trapped by a wildfire in the British Columbia Interior (BC Interior).

Sage Randal was hiking with her friends Monday on Mount Bruce.

According to Global News, the group noticed a 'tiny plume of smoke' which grew into a raging fire within minutes.

The fire surrounded the three friends who called 911 for help. Suddenly a helicopter appeared.

The Globe and Mail reported that Glacier Helicopters Ltd., which operates out of bases in Invermere and Revelstoke, spotted smoke on the mountain, saw her car at the trailhead and realised hikers could be trapped.

BC Wildfire officials say anyone hiking in fire season should be prepared to deal with forest fires but Randal said there was no way they could have prepared for that.



