WATCH | Runaway cow captured by real-life cowboy on US highway

A runaway cow that caused havoc on a freeway in Michigan in the USA was lassoed and subdued by a real-life cowboy.

Police officials said they were called out to the I-75 freeway, near Detroit, late in May as the wayward beast threatened to run into traffic.



A team of wranglers with horses and quad bikes attempted to corral the cow but couldn’t stop it venturing on to the freeway.

Eventually, after causing havoc, the unruly heifer was finally captured the old fashioned cowboy way with a lasso.

It was then dragged off the road and things quickly got back to normal.

Michigan State Police said the boisterous bovine "was not charged" with any offences and "is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock".



