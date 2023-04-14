WATCH | Russian police detain woman smuggling drugs and a kitten disguised as a child

Prasa whistleblower wants directors to pay legal bills from their own pockets

State flags risk of getting Thabo Bester in court as Dr Magudumana cuts a sorry figure in the dock

Months of police inaction on Thabo Bester was strategic, Cele tries to tell a sceptical Parliament

Thabo Bester has no ID but is South African based on criminal record, fingerprints - cops

'Disregard for black communities': DA grilled over GF Jooste Hospital standing vacant 10 years on

75-year-old ‘drug dealer’ – one of two suspects found with R1.6m stash

Thabo Bester to be monitored 24/7 in jail, Dr Nandipha Magudumana in court for murder, violation of corpses

LIVE | Thabo Bester's case postponed to 16 May, as Facebook rapist tells court of safety fears

