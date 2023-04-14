WATCH | Russian police detain woman smuggling drugs and a kitten disguised as a child

After detaining a "mother" whose "child" aroused suspicion in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil, police discovered a kitten dressed in baby clothes and a diaper, plus five packs of powdered methylephedrine, a prohibited stimulant.
