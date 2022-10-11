1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Russia's Ukraine strikes 'sign of weakness': NATO chief

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russia was losing on the battlefield.
  • He said Russia's strikes on Ukraine cities were a sign of weakness.
  • Stoltenberg said they have not seen any changes in Russia's posture, they remain vigilant. 

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said Russia was striking Ukraine's infrastructure to make up for battlefield losses by its troops and vowed allies would "step up and sustain" support for Kyiv.

"I think what we saw yesterday (Monday) is actually a sign of weakness, because the reality is that they are not able to make progress on the battlefield. Russia is actually losing on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said on the eve of a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

"So the way they're able to respond is by indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian cities, hitting civilians, critical infrastructure."

Russia has unleashed a wave of missiles strikes across Ukraine after a blast damaged a key bridge to the annexed Crimea peninsula that the Kremlin blamed on Kyiv.

Western backers of Ukraine will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss further arms deliveries to Kyiv to help defend itself and "liberate territory from Russian occupation," Stoltenberg said.

He welcomed announcements from the US and Germany that advanced air defence systems were on their way and said he looked forward to "further deliveries".

NATO allies have funnelled weaponry worth billions of dollars to Ukraine for it to battle Moscow's invasion and are now scrambling to resupply their own dwindling stockpiles.

Stoltenberg said:

We will take decisions to increase our stockpiles of munitions and equipment, to speed up the delivery of capabilities.

NATO ministers will hold a meeting of their regular nuclear planning group after Russian President Vladimir Putin ratcheted up tensions with veiled threats of using nuclear weapons.

"We have not seen any changes in Russia's posture but we remain vigilant," the NATO chief said.

NATO is set to hold its annual nuclear deterrence exercise, named Steadfast Noon, next week. Stoltenberg called it "routine training".

The meeting in Brussels this week will also focus on bolstering protection for critical infrastructure after suspicious leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe that NATO branded "sabotage".

Stoltenberg said the alliance had "doubled our presence in the Baltic and North seas to over 30 ships supported by maritime patrol aircraft and undersea capabilities".

Sweden and Denmark are currently probing the leaks. NATO has not formally apportioned blame for the incident.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natorussiaukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 1106 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 12013 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1385 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.03
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.11
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,683.38
+0.9%
Silver
19.61
+0.0%
Palladium
2,161.00
-0.9%
Platinum
900.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
96.19
-1.8%
Top 40
58,209
-0.3%
All Share
64,588
-0.3%
Resource 10
61,483
-0.7%
Industrial 25
77,885
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,160
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo