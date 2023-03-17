WATCH | Scientists revive 'zombie' virus frozen in permafrost for almost 50 000 years

INSIDE LABOUR | When SA's hospitals decayed, where were the unions?

The DA's stance on vaccines is now under scrutiny, after a British anti-vax doctor's warm welcome

Ebrahim Harvey | A history of violence: Poor Nehawu leadership fails to win public support for strike

Phala Phala raises legitimate suspicions about money laundering, says Thabo Mbeki

METRO MELTDOWN | Durban's sewer network on verge of collapse, municipality has no money for maintenance

The Eastern Cape says it won't hand R20 million to convicted NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani

EFF shutdown: Only way to get me out of office is by a vote... not anarchy and disorder, says Ramaphosa

Man shot dead, woman injured at restaurant in Cape Town

DEVELOPING | Masemola, Cele to assess Gauteng police operations ahead of EFF shutdown

Play daily crosswords, sudoku, puzzles, and more

Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of relaxing reads, real-life stories, interviews, everyday tips, and expert insights.

Voting Booth

What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade I think Shein is being unfairly targeted Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer Results