37m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Scientists who created tools to build molecules win Chemistry Nobel

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
  • They developed new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly.
  • They share the 10-million Swedish crown ($1.14-million) prize for their separate work on asymmetric organocatalysis, which the award-giving body said was "a new and ingenious tool for molecule building".

German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly.

They share the 10-million Swedish crown ($1.14-million) prize for their separate work on asymmetric organocatalysis, which the award-giving body said was "a new and ingenious tool for molecule building".

"Organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement. "Using these reactions, researchers can now more efficiently construct anything from new pharmaceuticals to molecules that can capture light in solar cells."

Catalysts are molecules that remain stable while enabling or speeding up chemical reactions performed in labs or large industrial reactors. Prior to the laureates' breakthrough findings at the turn of the millenium, only certain metals and complex enzymes were known to do the trick.

The academy said the new generation of catalysts were both more friendly for the environment and cheaper to produce and have been the key to making new substances such as pharmaceuticals, plastics, perfumes and flavours.

List, of the Max-Planck-Institut fuer Kohlenforschung, Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, and MacMillan, of Princeton University in the United States, share the price in equal parts for breakthroughs achieved independently of one another.

The Nobel prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the economics prize first handed out in 1969.

The chemistry award is the third of this year's crop of Nobel prizes and follows the prizes for medicine or physiology, and physics, announced earlier this week.

Previous winners of the Chemistry prize include Marie Curie and Fredrick Sanger, who won twice.

Seven women have won, including last year's laureates Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna who were awarded the prize for creating genetic 'scissors' that can edit DNA.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nobel peace prize
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1216 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2191 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 4371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.47
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,754.55
-0.3%
Silver
22.31
-1.4%
Palladium
1,882.27
-1.9%
Platinum
958.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
82.56
+1.6%
Top 40
57,245
-1.5%
All Share
63,692
-1.3%
Resource 10
57,736
-1.3%
Industrial 25
81,081
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,301
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo