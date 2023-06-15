WATCH | 'Senselessness of gun deaths': 3-year-old dies of self-inflicted gunshot in Philadelphia





A 3-year-old died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports say.



According to a Fox29 the 3-year-old in Mercer County, Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at Capital Health Hospital.



Authorities are investigating how the child got hold of the firearm, and no arrests have been made yet.



The incident happened before 12:00 local time inside a home along the 1300 block of Princeton Avenue, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.



In a statement, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora highlighted the "senselessness of gun deaths and innocent children in harm's way".









