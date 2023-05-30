1h ago

Share

WATCH | Serbs gather again in northern Kosovo after clashes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ethnic Serbs continued to gather in front of a town hall in Zvecan after violent clashes with Nato-led peacekeepers.
  • Many Serbs are demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo police forces, as well as the ethnic Albanian mayors
  • Serbs boycotted last month's elections in northern towns where they are in a majority.

The situation in northern Kosovo remained tense on Tuesday as ethnic Serbs continued to gather in front of a town hall in Zvecan after violent clashes with Nato-led peacekeepers left 30 soldiers injured.

The Nato-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers wearing full riot gear have put a metal barrier around the municipal building in Zvecan and are stopping several hundred Serbs from entering, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Three armoured vehicles of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo police - whose presence always stirs controversy in Serb-majority northern areas - remained parked in front of the town hall.

Serbs - who account for about 6% of Kosovo's population - boycotted last month's elections in northern towns where they are in a majority, allowing ethnic Albanians to take control of local councils despite a minuscule turnout of under 3.5% of voters.

Many Serbs are demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo police forces, as well as the ethnic Albanian mayors they do not consider their true representatives.

Tensions flared after Serbs tried to force their way into the Zvecan town hall on Monday, but were repelled as Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Militar
Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police, secure entrance to municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.

KFOR at first tried to separate protesters from the police, but later started to disperse the crowd using shields and batons.

Protesters responded by hurling rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

A total of 30 peacekeepers were wounded in the clashes, including "fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices", KFOR said.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said 52 demonstrators were hurt, three of them "seriously". Five Serbs were arrested for taking part in the clashes, according to Kosovo police.

KFOR said the soldiers responded "to the unprovoked attacks of a violent and dangerous crowd" while carrying out its mandate in an impartial manner.

"To avoid the clashes between the parties and to minimise the risk of the escalation, KFOR peacekeepers prevented threats to the lives of Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians," KFOR said.

"Both parties need to take full responsibility for what happened and prevent any further escalation, rather than hide behind false narratives."

Kosovo police on Tuesday described the situation in the north on Tuesday as "fragile but calm", and called citizens "not to fall prey to calls for violent protests and provocations.

"The security situation in the north of the country has escalated and degraded to the point of endangering people's lives," police said.

Vucic met on Tuesday in Belgrade with ambassadors of the so-called Quint - five powerful Nato members that focus on the Western Balkans - but also announced meetings with representatives of Russia and China.

"One-sided moves from Pristina bring violence against Serb community, which distances us from lasting peace and stability in the region," Vucic wrote on Instagram after the meeting with Western diplomats.

"Swift withdrawal of false mayors and members of Pristina's so-called special forces is a condition of preserving peace in Kosovo."

Nato strongly condemned the attacks against KFOR troops, adding that such actions were "totally unacceptable".

A total of 19 wounded soldiers belonged to a Hungarian KFOR contingent.

Four of them needed hospital treatment "due to shrapnel injuries" and one soldier needed to be operated on, but "none of them is in a life-threatening condition", Hungarian ambassador to Pristina Jozsef Bencze said.

Belgrade placed its army on high alert last week when tensions flared, and ordered forces towards the frontier with Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and Belgrade and its allies Beijing and Moscow have refused to recognise it, effectively preventing Kosovo from having a seat at the United Nations.

Serbs in Kosovo remained largely loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, where they make up a majority and reject every move by Pristina to consolidate its control over the region.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natokosovo
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2345 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

3h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

2h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.73
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.52
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
21.17
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
1,034.47
+0.4%
Palladium
1,442.25
+0.9%
Gold
1,957.27
+0.7%
Silver
23.19
+0.1%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
72,060
+0.9%
All Share
77,104
+0.6%
Resource 10
68,812
+1.3%
Industrial 25
107,232
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,465
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo