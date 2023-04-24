45m ago

Share

WATCH | Seven killed, 44 wounded in blasts inside Pakistan police station

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • At least seven people were killed in the Pakistan police station attack, with the building collapsing due to numerous blasts.
  • Police believe two to three bombs exploded in the counter-terrorism department, targeting the officers inside.
  • Although no group has claimed responsibility, the Pakistani Taliban has been linked to previous attacks on police bases this year.

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured in an attack inside a counter-terrorism police station in Pakistan on Monday, causing the building to collapse, officials said.

Numerous blasts ripped through the building in Kabal town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest in a string of high-profile attacks targeting police in Pakistan.

"Explosions occurred within the police station, resulting in the complete collapse of the building," said Khalid Sohail, a senior police officer in the local counter-terrorism department.

Bilal Faizi, the spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial rescue service, said, "at least seven dead bodies have been recovered from the collapsed building while 44 injured are shifted to nearby hospitals."

"A series of two to three bomb explosions occurred," Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, told AFP.

He put the death toll at eight and the injured figure at more than 40 "with most of the victims being policemen".

The attack took place on the last day Pakistan was celebrating the Islamic Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

- Police targeted -

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. However, two attacks on large police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), since the start of the year.

In January, a suicide bomber detonated his vest in a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 officers as the building collapsed and rained down rubble on worshippers.

The following month, five were killed when a TTP suicide squad stormed a police compound in the southern port city of Karachi, prompting an hours-long shootout.

The TTP have long targeted law enforcement officials, who they accuse of conducting extrajudicial executions.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, focussed on its border regions with Afghanistan. Islamabad says offensives are being launched from Afghan soil.

The TTP was founded in 200 when Pakistani militants fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan splintered off to focus attacks on Islamabad as payback for supporting the US invasion after the 9/11 attacks.

They controlled swaths of northwest Pakistan, including the Swat Valley, at the height of their power but were largely routed by the military after a 2014 school raid that killed nearly 150 people, mostly pupils.

The Swat Valley was also where then-15-year-old Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the TTP in 2012 while campaigning for girls' education, a campaign that later earned her the Nobel Peace Prize.

A shaky six-month ceasefire between the TTP and Islamabad failed in November.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
21% - 420 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
17% - 340 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
20% - 398 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
41% - 798 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

11h ago

LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.63
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.02
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,085.09
-1.6%
Palladium
1,526.99
-3.2%
Gold
1,988.29
+0.3%
Silver
25.15
+0.3%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,510
+0.2%
All Share
78,121
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,361
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,172
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,455
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

7h ago

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo