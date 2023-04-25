WATCH | Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras across Europe, Asia

OPINION | Unfortunate end to Kolisi's short Sharks career that failed to live up to US-backed hype

Eskom wants to curb demand by targeting geysers, lights - but companies say it should think bigger

Howard Feldman | This is why I will be celebrating Freedom Day

Child sex abuse case: Advocate Paul Kennedy killed himself because he knew he was busted, says judge

Govt legal teams are still trying to figure out what the electricity minister's job should be

Seven arrested for hijacking, killing a former EFF leader in Ekurhuleni

Govt legal teams are still trying to figure out what the electricity minister's job should be

Child sex abuse case: Advocate Paul Kennedy killed himself because he knew he was busted, says judge

'Despicable, cruel act': Eastern Cape man arrested while allegedly trying to sell dismembered penis

Play daily crosswords, sudoku, puzzles, and more

A newsletter dedicated to the best conversations and comments on News24.

Voting Booth

What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Fix load shedding, quit fighting Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back The law clearly outlines their powers Results