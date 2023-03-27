WATCH | Severe Weather: Tigers breaks loose, trees snap like pencils in Georgia storm

Two tigers escaped from the Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain in the US state of Georgia as a tornado ripped through the region on Sunday morning.



Both animals have been located, tranquilised and placed in a more secure enclosure, according the Wild Animal Safari.

"It was pretty intense trying to find them. We don't know where they are, and obviously they'll see us first," one of the first responders told Fox 5 Atlanta. "But, they came up to their enclosure, which they consider their home."

Once they got close to the fence, they were darted.



Both tigers were unharmed.



